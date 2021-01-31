Missouri murder suspect found dead in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office found Justin Chase Stevens dead at a home in Cullman County.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Stevens was wanted in connection with a homicide in Jasper, Missouri. He also had a warrant out for felony theft and Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree.

Investigators received information about where Stevens was, and went to bring him into custody.

Deputies entered the home where Stevens was said to be and found him deceased.

They do not currently suspect foul play.