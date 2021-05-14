Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle Police arrested a Mississippi murder suspect after a short chase in Hartselle Friday morning.

Hartselle Police said they received a call for a suspicious vehicle near Williams Street and Pattillo Street Southwest, by the Kroger around 9 a.m. Friday.

According to officials, when they arrived on the scene they were advised that the suspicious car had a Mississippi plate and was stolen from a robbery/homicide victim in Mississippi. Officers located the car but before they could talk to the driver the car drove off.

A short chase ended before the reaching the city limits.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as Millian Catrice Tate, 37, from Jackson, Mississippi. She had three children ages, 11, 8 and 5 with her.

Officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol and blood in the car.

Tate has been charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, several traffic violations and is awaiting extradition for Capital Murder charges from Jackson Police Department, Mississippi.