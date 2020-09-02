JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.
The vote was 8-1 in favor of the “New Magnolia Flag.”
The commission met at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson to select the design.
If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH LIVE: SLS Solid Rocket Booster test
- Missing California firefighter likely victim of violent kidnapping, Mexican officials say
- 6 statewide amendments to appear on Nov. 3 ballot
- Mississippi flag commission picks final flag design to go on November ballot
- COVID-19 numbers continue to drop; officials urge caution on Labor Day