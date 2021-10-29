Search continues for missing Tennessee girls seen on adult website; Nashville man arrested for sex trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody Thursday after two missing Sevier County children were seen on an adult escort website.

Officials were first alerted about two missing Sevierville juveniles that detectives located on an adult escort website. Metro police reported both the 14-year-old and 17-year-old girls were identified in photos on the site. Another man was seen in the photos, who detectives identified as Charles Woods, 27.

On Wednesday, Woods reportedly spoke to officials through a texting app and directed them to go to a room at a motel on Murfreesboro Road, where the 14-year-old girl was staying.

On Thursday night, Metro police took Woods into custody for outstanding warrants. According to an arrest affidavit, Woods then admitted to detectives that he posted the ads, took money via Venmo and talked with those paying for sexual acts.

Woods now faces multiple charges including sex trafficking, with a total bond of $118,000.