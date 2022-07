ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Adrianna Caroll was reported missing as a runaway on July 16. She was last seen in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive in Athens.

Adrianna is 16 years old, 5’6″, and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Adrianna, or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Athens Police at 256-233-8700.