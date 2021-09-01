Missing swimmer from Georgia found safe in High Falls Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Georgia man who was last seen swimming Monday at High Falls Park was found safe Wednesday.

Chad Dylan Black, 35, had last been seen around 3:40 p.m. Monday swimming with a friend. The friend later contacted authorities after losing track of Black. Park board president Cody Oliver confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Black had been found safe.

The search for Black was called off temporarily Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding conditions caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Black was found on a rock in the river. Emergency crews took Black to the hospital with minor injuries.

“This subject is very, very fortunate to have made it out of this situation alive. I’d like to thank our deputies and our search team for not giving up,” said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement.“If these guys would have given up, the outcome in this search might have been much different. This is the reason why these guys don’t give up, even if the situation seems hopeless.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad, High Falls Park Staff, Geraldine Rescue Squad, DeKalb County EMA, Fort Payne Fire, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Fire, Hendrixville Fire, and ALEA participated in the search.