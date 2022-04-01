MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has issued a missing child alert on Friday for a 14 year-old Moundville girl.

Authorities with ALEA Moundville Police Department are looking for 14-year-old, Hailey May Beckham. She is described as white, 5 feet and 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Whispering Pines Road in Moundville. If you have and information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Moundville Police Department at (205) 371-2218 or 911.