FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Gail Stewart is a 69-year-old black female, she was last seen around Cox Creek Parkway in Florence on February 15. She may have a condition that impairs her judgment.

Stewart is 5′ 8″ with brown hair and eyes, she is about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about Stewart is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.