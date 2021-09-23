Missing & endangered woman from Rainsville, police ask for public’s help

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The Rainsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tammy Lynn Walters.

Walters is a 48-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on September 21, 2021, at around 5:00 pm in the area of Kirk Road in Rainsville, driving a 2011 white Kia Optima with Alabama tag 28GV235.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Tammy Lynn Walters, please contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 638-2157 or call 911.

