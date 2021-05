MONTGOMERY, Ala. – There’s a statewide Emergency Missing Child Alert for Caleb Whisnand, Jr., a one-month-old child, from Montgomery County. The alert described him as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair.

Caleb was last seen on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. in Montgomery. He was wearing a camouflage onesie.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 334-832-1328.