Missing boater in Etowah County found dead

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) confirmed that the search for a missing boater came to an end when authorities recovered the body of one man around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in the Coosa River.

Kha Thanh Tran, 44, of Gadsden has been identified as the victim.

The ECSO began their search for the victim around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, after being notified the man had not been seen since leaving around noon that day.

Officials say it appears to be an accident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Hokes Bluff Police, Hokes Bluff Fire, Cotes Bend Fire, BallPlay Bend Fire, Tidmore Bend Fire, Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Division, and the Etowah County Coroner’s Office all assisted in the search and investigation.