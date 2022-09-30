ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.

Donna Taylor, 59, was last seen in the area of Ashbrook Apartments in Albertville where she lives. She was on foot. According to APD, she is suffering from dementia and other medical issues.

Taylor is described as white, 5’5″, 225 pounds, with green eyes and grey hair. She was reportedly wearing a blue mountain lakes t-shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information on the location of Donna Talor, please contact APD at 256-878-1212.