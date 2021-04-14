Miracle Bash + Swim for Melissa raises enough to buy 75 NICView cams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital now has a NICView camera at every bedside, thanks to the funds raised during the 2020 Miracle Bash + Swim for Melissa.

The secure video stream cameras will allow families to see their little miracles from anywhere.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation said they had a goal to use the money raised for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund to purchase 55 cameras. A Facebook post by the foundation said they were blown away because they smashed that goal and were able to buy 75 cameras.

The 2020 Miracle Bash and Swim for Melissa looked a little different during the pandemic. Usually, children have a non-competitive swim to help raise money. Organizers, instead, decided to have a drive-through where the children got squirted with water guns before receiving their prizes for money raised.