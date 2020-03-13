Minnesota family appears in 24 state tournaments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In high school sports, the state championship game is what every player hopes to make it to.

One family in Minnesota hasn't been just once or twice - how about 24 times?

Well, with six kids in different sports, it helps increase the odds. Steve and Missy's five daughters have made it to state in basketball and volleyball, while their son has made it in football and wrestling.

As competitive as they are, there's always a bit of sibling rivalry, but in the end, two of the daughters say they all root for one another.

"We went home and we were really excited because we told him we tied him up and we were looking to beat him in basketball this year," Abby Hennen said.

"It would definitely be good to give him some trash talk back like he used to do to us all the time," added Morgan Hennen.

The girls won the first round in the basketball state championship Thursday and with a junior in the family, they could make another trip to state next year.