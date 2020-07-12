Milwaukee bus driver gives 10-year-old new bike

Here’s an incredible story of kindness out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A bus driver gifted a 10-year-old boy named DJ a brand new bike as thanks for the kindness he showed her when her bus broke down.

Shamika Anderson said he came over to talk to her after the bus broke down. During the talk, he mentioned he was using a skateboard because his bicycle had blown a tire, and he encouraged Anderson to try out the skateboard.

She said she was deeply moved by the kindness he showed her during such a frustrating time, so she decided to give him something back.

DJ and his family were thrilled about the new bike, but Anderson says she thinks she got more out of than he did.