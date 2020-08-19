Milton Frank Stadium prepares for football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools had a news conference regarding the safety measures it’s taking to provide a COVID 19 friendly fan experience.

Thursday night kicks off the Fall 2020 season for Huntsville City Schools.

Like many other schools, the thought of an athletic season was mearly a dream, but now with guidelines and protocols, the city schools district is confident enough to have fans in the stands.

The press conference had Huntsville City Schools Athletic Coordinator, Scott Stapler, Huntsville High School head coach Mark Fleetwood and Grissom High School head coach Chip English in attendance.

The coaches spoke about what they have done with their teams to ensure these young men get the season they deserve, while Stapler went into details about the plans the city has for the schools.

Head coach Fleetwood said he has full faith in both the district and their upcoming opponents Spain Park High School.

“We’re checking in with each other, but it’s not my job to run his team,” said Fleetwood. “I’ve got my hands full with my team, but yeah we talk about some of the things, the experiences we’re going through to see if we are on the same page.”

Grissom head coach English, is proud of his team, although some have had to isolate, none have had positive test results on the team or coaching staff, up until this point.

English has reminded his young men about how important this season is, and to play with heart. “Your season could be counted in days, so make everyday count, and the guys have responded well. They have to understand and value each day, whether it be practice or a game, the season could be three days, the season could be 14 days, I don’t know and they don’t know that.”

With the uncertainty of how many games will be played, Stapler knows that what they put in place is a good plan, but the execution is what they need to wait on.

“This year its you know it’s new guidelines for the locker room, new guidelines for the team, new guidelines for the concession stands, so it’s like everything is brand new and so we know we have a good plan in place, but you know until its actually done and we can come back and regroup and see how it is, there is a ton of unknowns about it.”

Normally the stadium allows a capacity of 8,500 spectators, but this year it will be 4,000 only and fans are encouraged to buy tickets online, so there is no congregating in front of the stadium in large groups.

With personel being spread thin, there will not be temperature checks at the gate so they’re really relying on the community to be responsible.

“We’re trying to rely on everybody to you know if you don’t feel good or if you have been around somebody who doesn’t feel well, then stay home, but otherwise we hope they’ll do their own diligence and check before they come to the game.”

There is no guarantee how the season will look, and it’s been a difficult road getting there has been difficult, but come tomorrow night, the lights will turn on at Louis Crews Stadiums and Milton Frank Stadium and host their first games for Huntsville City Schools.