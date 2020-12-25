Millions ignore health experts pleas to avoid travel and social gatherings this holiday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The intensifying spread of the coronavirus, with record numbers of patients now in the hospital, is not putting a halt to the end-of-the-year travel season. Millions of people nationwide are ignoring warnings from public health experts and heading out for the holidays.



In all, 84.5 million Americans are expected to travel during the 12-day period. More than 6 million travelers have been screened since last Friday by the TSA, the most to fly since the pandemic began. AAA says 96-percent of travelers are driving to their destinations. Health experts said the big concern is what happens when they arrive at their destinations A number of travelers at the airport said they were convinced they had taken the proper precautions.



“The way it was told to us over the message and everything was if you don’t feel well, if you don’t feel well at all, even if it’s the slightest thing, don’t come,” Devin Hunt, who arrived at Huntsville International Airport from Orlando on Christmas Eve.



“Wearing the masks, checking temperatures, making sure that we were ok, and making sure that we have not been in contact with anyone that’s even been exposed, secondary, to someone who has tested positive for COVID,” said Megan Hunt.



But Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helps lead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said people often forget that you can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus.



“You get indoors, and you take your mask off because you’re eating and drinking and you don’t realize that there maybe somebody that you know, that you love, that’s a friend, that’s a family member, who is perfectly well, with no symptoms, and yet they got infected in the community, and brought it into that small gathering that you’re now having in your home,” said Dr. Fauci.



Compared to a year ago, far fewer people are traveling by air, but with fewer flights now available, the planes are often full.



“I feel pretty comfortable about it, especially because delta blocks the middle seats and then the ventilation on the airplane isn’t that bad. I’m actually getting married on saturday. Yeah otherwise I probably wouldn’t be traveling, said another air traveler, Altamash Azam.



The airport enforcing all the recommended covid-19 safety protocols including social distancing, mask wearing, and thorough sanitizing.



“What we’re trying to do though is to provide a safe envrionment, a comfortable environment for people who need to travel; who have a need to get somewhere, we want them to know that when they come into the airport, it’s not a large crowd traveling,” said Jana Kuner of Huntsville International Airport.



“That’s one of the reasons we came to Huntsville over Atlanta because it’s not as hectic inside as some of the larger airports,” said Hunt.



Still for those connecting through major hubs, passengers have experienced much bigger crowds.



The busiest travel day of the Christmas holiday is still coming up on Sunday when 20 percent of those on vacation are expected to return.

