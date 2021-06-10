Millennials & Gen-Z are opting for ‘poly work,’ survey shows

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo job seekers fill out applications during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami. The average length of unemployment is almost 22 weeks, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, so it’s important to quickly adapt your finances to your temporary new normal. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Younger generations, including millennials and Generation Z, are opting out of a traditional full-time job for “polywork.”

According to a new survey from professional social network Polywork, the practice of “polywork” is defined as having multiple jobs at once, rather than focusing on a single income from full-time work.

The survey says 64% of young professionals now “polywork” or want to and 75% say that do upwards of 10 types of professional work at the same time. Only 35% of respondents said they intended to stick with a single job for life.

The most popular types of “polywork” found by the survey include mentoring, beta testing new products, speaking on podcasts or other events, writing, live streaming, activism, and more.