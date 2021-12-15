Mill Creek Elementary PTA raises $40k for flooded playground renovations

MADISON, Ala. – Earlier this year, a parent-teacher association in Madison started raising money for a more inclusive playground.

They’re also wanting a better drainage system, saying the playground floods nearly every time it rains.

Mill Creek Elementary’s playground is now one of the six schools in Madison City School’s (MCS) district going through renovations.

Back in November, the school district approved upgrades to the playgrounds. MCS Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says the district will cover the bulk of the cost and will set up an account to help the schools moving forward.

Drone footage shows the flooded conditions of the playground at Mill Creek Elementary just this past week.

After a board of education meeting in early November the district committed to a two-to-three-year plan that would upgrade and fix the Mill Creek playground along with others in the district.

Superintendent Ed Nichols says an architect will assess the playgrounds and redesign a flood-free play area for the school.

“We have a couple of schools that have some drainage issues like Mill Creek,” said Dr. Nichols. “So we have enlisted our architect to look at all six of our elementary schools that are still in that old system of how we used to build playgrounds.”

Once assessed by the architect, the school system will be updating the different playgrounds over the next several years.

The PTA has raised over 40 thousand dollars for the repairs that Nichols says can also be used for other items on the playground.