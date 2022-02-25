This is week was a tough one. Rain and lots of it. Severe weather including a confirmed tornado. It’s chilly with more rain over the weekend! Fear not, there is light at the end of this cloudy, cool, stormy tunnel.

The temperature outlook from March 3 to March 7 is well above average. We will see highs in the middle to upper 60s through the end of next week. With that, we will see plenty of dry time! Rain and severe storms aren’t in the forecast next week.

Temperature Trend

Look at the temperatures next week! Upper 60s are normal for the last week in March! Enjoy! We just have to get through the weekend!

Ben Smith