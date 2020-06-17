Midtown Elementary breaks ground Wednesday in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A big step today in new school construction in Madison.

Today at 10:00 a.m., the ceremonial groundbreaking will be held for the new Midtown Elementary School.

The groundbreaking will be off Wall Triana Boulevard North of Browns Ferry Road. City officials and the board of education will be in attendance. The new superintendent, Dr. Ed Nichols, will also be in attendance.

Social distancing and facemasks are strongly encouraged.

West Madison Elementary students will go to the new school, as West Madison becomes repurposed as a new pre-k school building.

The school’s mascot will be the wildcats, which is a carryover from West Madison as a way to honor them.