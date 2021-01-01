MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher and softball coach at Causey Middle School has been charged with rape and sodomy in Tuscaloosa County.
Henry Snow was arrested in Baldwin County on Christmas Eve. According to the grand jury indictment, Snow forcibly raped a girl who is less than 16 years old. The indictment was filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court of Alabama on Dec. 9. He was released on a $45,000 bond.
Causey’s website says Snow is a sixth grade science teacher and softball coach.
LATEST STORIES
- New coronavirus variant reported in Florida, marking the nation’s 3rd confirmed case
- Middle school softball coach charged with rape, sodomy in Tuscaloosa
- Watch Live: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square
- New Years Eve park and pray event held at Highlands Medical Centers
- Town Creek church surprises Lawrence County children with gifts on New Year’s Eve