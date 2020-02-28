Microchip your pets for only $20 during the March 2020 “Chip-A-Thon”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Give your pet the gift of a microchip for only $20.

No Kill Huntsville announced it’s annual “Chip-A-Thon” for the month of March. Bentley Animal Hospital‘s Dr. Eric Hulsey will be microchipping pets Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. But they ask for those with larger dogs (50lbs or more) or with groups of animals to call ahead at 256-852-4121.

The Chip-A-Thon is open to anyone from any area. They only ask you to bring proof of current rabies vaccination.

Organizers say microchipping dramatically improves the chances of having lost or stolen pets reunited with the people who love and care for them because they can be identified by veterinary offices, animal control officers and animal shelter staff.