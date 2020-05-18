Michoud Assembly Facility transitioning back to Stage 3, access still limited to mission critical employees only

Michoud Assembly Facility will transition back into stage 3 in the NASA response framework.

The facility’s director Robert Champion said in a statement some of the specific factors in the evaluation were the rescission of state and city stay at home orders, and the decrease of COVID-19 and flu like illnesses in the New Orleans area over the last 14 days.

However, those who are able to telework will continue to, and access into the Michoud Assembly Facility will only be for personnel involved mission critical tasks that must be conducted on-site.

Those that return will be required to adhere to the current social distancing guidelines and use personal protective equipment.