Michigan woman creates app that pays people to eat healthy

WebMD conducted a poll and found that 26 percent of Americans say they’ve gained seven to nine pounds during the pandemic, and 21 percent say they’ve gained upwards of 10-20 pounds.

But Michigan native Karen Frame created an app to solve this problem. Her goal was to create an app that helps keep people healthy as officials warn of another wave of COVID-19.

And not only does the app keep you healthy, but it also pays you to eat healthy as well.

In order to save, users must scan the barcode and take a snapshot of their receipt.

Frame says once you get up to $20, you can start to cash out.

The app, Makeena, is currently available to download for free in the App Store and Google Play.