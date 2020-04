The basketball jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his stint on the “Dream Team” was just auctioned for $216,000.

Jordan wore the jersey during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where the U.S. team won gold.

Besides Jordan, the Dream Team also included Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing, and former Auburn star Charles Barkley.

They’re considered to be the best basketball team ever.

Jordan signed the jersey, writing, “Best wishes– Michael Jordan.”