Metros sending the most people to Huntsville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Huntsville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Huntsville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Gettysburg in 2014-2018: 86 (#10 most common destination from Gettysburg)

– Migration from Huntsville to Gettysburg: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 86 to Huntsville

#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 87 (#11 most common destination from Ocean City)

– Migration from Huntsville to Ocean City: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 87 to Huntsville

#48. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Lawton in 2014-2018: 87 (#30 most common destination from Lawton)

– Migration from Huntsville to Lawton: 24 (#99 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 63 to Huntsville

#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Lexington in 2014-2018: 87 (#43 most common destination from Lexington)

– Migration from Huntsville to Lexington: 49 (#68 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 38 to Huntsville

#46. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 87 (#125 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Huntsville to Orlando: 186 (#19 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 99 to Orlando

#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 89 (#129 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Huntsville to Detroit: 114 (#31 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 25 to Detroit

#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 91 (#70 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Migration from Huntsville to New Orleans: 18 (#107 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 73 to Huntsville

#43. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 91 (#43 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Migration from Huntsville to Gulfport: 81 (#44 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 10 to Huntsville

#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Huntsville to Phoenix: 10 (#130 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 83 to Huntsville

#41. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 94 (#83 most common destination from Memphis)

– Migration from Huntsville to Memphis: 168 (#24 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 74 to Memphis

#40. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 95 (#161 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Huntsville to San Diego: 11 (#127 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 84 to Huntsville

#39. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Austin in 2014-2018: 96 (#108 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Huntsville to Austin: 33 (#88 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 63 to Huntsville

#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 97 (#18 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

– Migration from Huntsville to Sierra Vista: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 97 to Huntsville

#37. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 102 (#118 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Huntsville to Minneapolis: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 102 to Huntsville

#36. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 104 (#115 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Huntsville to Charlotte: 44 (#74 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 60 to Huntsville

#35. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 108 (#46 most common destination from Oxnard)

– Migration from Huntsville to Oxnard: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 108 to Huntsville

#34. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 109 (#48 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Migration from Huntsville to Grand Rapids: 4 (#149 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 105 to Huntsville

#33. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 114 (#47 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Migration from Huntsville to Little Rock: 282 (#12 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 168 to Little Rock

#32. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 122 (#8 most common destination from Gadsden)

– Migration from Huntsville to Gadsden: 28 (#95 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 94 to Huntsville

#31. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Houston in 2014-2018: 122 (#159 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Huntsville to Houston: 409 (#10 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 287 to Houston

#30. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 130 (#48 most common destination from Charleston)

– Migration from Huntsville to Charleston: 14 (#118 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 116 to Huntsville

#29. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 153 (#94 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Huntsville to St. Louis: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 77 to Huntsville

#28. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Seattle in 2014-2018: 154 (#115 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Huntsville to Seattle: 42 (#76 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 112 to Huntsville

#27. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 160 (#72 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Huntsville to Jacksonville: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 84 to Huntsville

#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 173 (#141 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Huntsville to Dallas: 185 (#20 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 12 to Dallas

#25. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 186 (#17 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Migration from Huntsville to Corpus Christi: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 186 to Huntsville

#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Riverside in 2014-2018: 201 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Huntsville to Riverside: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 125 to Huntsville

#23. Dothan, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Dothan in 2014-2018: 205 (#3 most common destination from Dothan)

– Migration from Huntsville to Dothan: 84 (#42 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 121 to Huntsville

#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 213 (#29 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Migration from Huntsville to Clarksville: 36 (#85 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 177 to Huntsville

#21. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 215 (#8 most common destination from Elizabethtown)

– Migration from Huntsville to Elizabethtown: 122 (#28 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 93 to Huntsville

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Portland in 2014-2018: 219 (#64 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Huntsville to Portland: 35 (#86 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 184 to Huntsville

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from New York in 2014-2018: 225 (#172 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Huntsville to New York: 98 (#34 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 127 to Huntsville

#18. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Savannah in 2014-2018: 239 (#21 most common destination from Savannah)

– Migration from Huntsville to Savannah: 202 (#16 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 37 to Huntsville

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 255 (#126 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Huntsville to Los Angeles: 49 (#68 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 206 to Huntsville

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 265 (#138 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Huntsville to Chicago: 85 (#41 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 180 to Huntsville

#15. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Daphne in 2014-2018: 304 (#5 most common destination from Daphne)

– Migration from Huntsville to Daphne: 288 (#11 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 16 to Huntsville

#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 307 (#26 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Migration from Huntsville to Pensacola: 94 (#36 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 213 to Huntsville

#13. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 342 (#40 most common destination from Nashville)

– Migration from Huntsville to Nashville: 608 (#7 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 266 to Nashville

#12. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 351 (#7 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Migration from Huntsville to Chattanooga: 128 (#26 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 223 to Huntsville

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Washington in 2014-2018: 362 (#111 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Huntsville to Washington: 255 (#13 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 107 to Huntsville

#10. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 436 (#4 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)

– Migration from Huntsville to Tuscaloosa: 926 (#3 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 490 to Tuscaloosa

#9. Mobile, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Mobile in 2014-2018: 449 (#7 most common destination from Mobile)

– Migration from Huntsville to Mobile: 632 (#6 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 183 to Mobile

#8. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Auburn in 2014-2018: 493 (#5 most common destination from Auburn)

– Migration from Huntsville to Auburn: 634 (#5 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 141 to Auburn

#7. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Anniston in 2014-2018: 506 (#3 most common destination from Anniston)

– Migration from Huntsville to Anniston: 175 (#21 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 331 to Huntsville

#6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Miami in 2014-2018: 510 (#56 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Huntsville to Miami: 51 (#65 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 459 to Huntsville

#5. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Florence in 2014-2018: 735 (#1 most common destination from Florence)

– Migration from Huntsville to Florence: 582 (#8 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 153 to Huntsville

#4. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 1,058 (#3 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Migration from Huntsville to Montgomery: 430 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 628 to Huntsville

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,133 (#38 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Huntsville to Atlanta: 722 (#4 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 411 to Huntsville

#2. Decatur, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Decatur in 2014-2018: 1,311 (#1 most common destination from Decatur)

– Migration from Huntsville to Decatur: 1,380 (#2 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 69 to Decatur

#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Huntsville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 2,399 (#3 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Migration from Huntsville to Birmingham: 1,695 (#1 most common destination from Huntsville)

– Net migration: 704 to Huntsville