Metro officer shot during apparent ‘setup’ released from Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer shot while responding to a fabricated call of a shooting at a South Nashville home Tuesday evening has been released from a Nashville hospital, according to police.

Officer Brian Sherman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left arm after he was shot on Sugarloaf Drive, where officers had responded to a call of a shooting around 6:10 p.m.

Officer Brian Sherman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police spokesperson, Don Aaron said officers had responded to the home after a man called 911 to report his brother had shot his mother and gunshots were being fired inside the residence.

“This was a ruse or a setup to get the police to come to the house,” Aaron said during a news conference Tuesday night.

Three officers, including Sherman, went to the front door of the home and as soon as they knocked, police said the door was opened and multiple shots were fired at officers.

Aaron said officers did not fire back at the shooter, but added that gunman, identified as Salman Mohammed, eventually exited the home, armed with a rifle. Officers attempted to negotiate with the 22-year-old, but said Mohammed put the rifle to his head and pulled the trigger, fatally shooting himself.

“We believe the person who made the 911 call is Mohammed himself,” according to Aaron. “On the 911 call, you can hear him saying that he’s scared. That shots are continuing to be fired. ‘Hurry — hurry. Please get here in a hurry.'”

No other officers were injured, Aaron added.

Mohammed has no previous arrest record in Nashville. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.