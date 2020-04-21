Meteorologist Ben Smith celebrating 10 years at WHNT News 19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a special day at WHNT News 19 – Meteorologist Ben Smith is celebrating 10 years with us!

Melissa Riopka and Steve Johnson had some fun celebrating the occasion during WHNT News 19 Tuesday morning.

Congratulations on 10 years, Ben!

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News