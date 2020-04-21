Meteorologist Ben Smith celebrating 10 years at WHNT News 19 News by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Apr 21, 2020 / 06:19 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 21, 2020 / 06:20 AM CDT It’s a special day at WHNT News 19 – Meteorologist Ben Smith is celebrating 10 years with us! Melissa Riopka and Steve Johnson had some fun celebrating the occasion during WHNT News 19 Tuesday morning. Congratulations on 10 years, Ben! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction