Merrill denies accusation of making racist remarks

LAUDERDALE & COLBERT COUNTIES, Ala. — Cleanup day events have been planned in the Shoals for Friday and Saturday.

The organization Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is hosting the cleanups and are in need of volunteers. Executive director Kathleen Gibi said volunteers will be heading out on the water in one of five 30-foot boats that will travel to heavily littered areas along the shorelines and coves.

Friday’s event will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Second Creek boat ramp in Joe Wheeler State Park and Saturday's event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the TVA Fleet Harbor boat ramp in Muscle Shoals.

"Our organization has been around since 2016, and in those years, we've been able to remove over 216,000 pounds of trash, but that was only because we had the help of 1800 volunteers,” Gibi said. “It really is the volunteer power that makes this happen."

Supplies will be provided for the events. Gibi said the only things volunteers need are a positive attitude and shoes you don’t mind getting dirty.