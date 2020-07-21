Meridianville residents fed up with illegal dumping

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Some Meridianville residents are up in arms about ongoing illegal dumping in their neighborhood and are asking their local legislators to fix the problem.

“It’s just an eyesore. We live here we don’t want people coming here and dumping their trash on the side of the road,” said Jerry Dalrymple of Meridianville.

For the last two years he’s been reaching out to legislators to address the piles of garbage in his Meridianville neighborhood, which include everything from trash bags filled with unknown contents and substances to commercial insulation, appliance boxes, outwear, and plenty more.

‘I used to love waking up in the morning, seeing the trees, smelling the fresh air. And I walk out my front door and look right and there`s a big pile of trash there it`s usually been there a month a month and a half before the county comes and picks it up,” said neighbor Wesley Branch.

For Dalrymple the ongoing dumping isn`t something he simply finds frustrating, it`s an issue he finds painful, because he built Branch’s home.

‘It`s just an issue that is ongoing and you feel helpless because anyway you turn there`s nothing you can do about it.’

Dalrymple says he contacted his state representative Rex Reynolds who then followed up with Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones. Dalrymple says he was told that because the dumping is occurring on private property, there are no laws on the books to handle it.

That`s unless a neighbor is willing to identify the person committing the dumping and both Dalyrymple and Branch say they fear retribution.

“The way people are you never know might happen,” said Dalyrymple.

WHNT News 19 followed up with State Representative Reynolds by phone.

“That`s just very unacceptable and we need to take care of it one way or another,” Reynolds said of the trash. “Hopefully we identify those who are dumping probably repeat offenders and maybe do something about it.”

But Dalyrymple said he wants legislators to a step further. “Rex Reynolds should take some action to enact some legislation that would create a law and make it illegal to dump out in the county on property that is not yours.”

WHNT News 19 did reach out to the Madison County Commissioners Office about the illegal dumping situation, but have yet to hear back.