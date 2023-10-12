(WHNT) – Residents of the Tennessee Valley who buy feminine hygiene products can now be reimbursed for the sales tax still imposed on the items.

Known as the ‘tampon tax,’ 21 states still tax period products as “non-essential goods,” whereas male-oriented products such as Viagra and Rogaine are considered medical necessities, says the Tampon Tax Back Coalition. Alabama and Tennessee are among those states.

Five states do not impose sales tax, and 24 have gotten rid of sales tax on products such as pads, tampons, menstrual cups and sponges. In 2022, CVS said it would cover “applicable” sales tax on period products in the remaining 21 states.

The group said it would reimburse the sales tax on period products made by their eight brands: August, Cora, Diva, Here We Flo, The Honey Pot, Lola, Rael and Saalt.

Buyers can send a photo of their receipts within 10 days of purchasing any menstrual products. They will be repaid the tax through Venmo or PayPal within 48 hours, according to the coalition’s website.

While there is no specific “tampon tax,” critics claim that taxing these products as non-essential goods is discriminatory. However, items that are deemed essential, like aspirin and antacids, are tax-free.

Of the most recent states to repeal taxing menstrual products, Texas has also removed taxes on diapers, wipes and other baby supplies.

Texas Senator Joan Huffman said earlier in the year, “Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax exempt.”

You can find more information regarding the “tampon tax,” “Period Law,” and how to get reimbursed at the tax Tampon Tax Back Coalition’s website.