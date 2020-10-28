Men wanted for stealing guns from vehicles statewide, including in Huntsville and Decatur

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police have issued felony warrants for two people suspected of stealing guns from cars across the state, including in Huntsville and Decatur.

Ro’daryus Mitchell, 22, and Jae’vontea Taylor, 18, both of Birmingham, are wanted for breaking into vehicles across the state.

In Tuscaloosa, the pair is accused of breaking into about 20 cars that were parked at hotels along Jack Warner Parkway, Harper Lee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway on Oct. 10-11. Police there said “numerous” firearms were taken.

Mitchell and Taylor are also accused of breaking into vehicles parked at hotels in Huntsville, Decatur, Cullman and Oxford.

Anyone with information about where they may be is asked to call Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-STOP.