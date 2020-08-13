Men charged with killing 7 in Morgan County due in court Friday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two men charged with killing seven people at a home in Valhermoso Springs in early June are due in court Friday morning.

John Michael Legg of Danville and Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle are both charged with capital murder. They are set for a preliminary hearing in Morgan County District Court.

It started with a shots fired call to 911. Deputies responded to a home in Valhermoso Springs. Investigators responding to the call said they were shocked by what they discovered.

“This is a big scene, it is horrific in scope, from the district attorney to the sheriff to the coroner, no one can remember anything like this in Morgan County. And just the sheer volume of victims,” said Mike Swafford, public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 45, five of them were 22 or younger.

But no suspects were publicly identified in the days following the killings.

A break in the case was announced a few weeks later.

The two men were arrested outside of Salem, Oregon nearly three weeks after the killings. No suspects were identified before the arrests were announced.

Between Legg, 20 and Rogers, 23, their court records showed only show traffic violations.

Investigators say the killings came after a falling out among a club the men and some of the victims belonged to.

At Friday’s hearing prosecutors will seek to show the judge there is enough evidence against the two men to send the case to a grand jury. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson addressed the stakes back in June before the two men were arrested.

“This is without a doubt the most significant crime ever committed in the history of Morgan County,” he said.

Capital murder convictions carry one of two possible sentences — life in prison without parole or the death penalty.