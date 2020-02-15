Memory of Jackson County toddler honored during silent auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The memory of a young boy was being honored Friday during an event scheduled before he died.

RJ Holcomb, 22-months-old, had a long list of congenital heart defects including a hypoplastic left ventricle, total anomalous pulmonary ventricle return, heterotaxy with a right-sided isomerism, and pulmonary atresia.

He died on February 1, 2020.

However, folks in Jackson County showed the love for his family during the tough time. Hundreds of items up for bid filled up the first floor of the Jackson County courthouse during Friday’s silent auction benefitting RJ’s family.

“RJ was such a fighter. From day one he had to fight. He was born and we had no idea that anything was wrong with him. And his O2 sats (oxygen saturation) were low and they figured out his lungs weren't connected to his heart. His heart was backwards. He had several other things that were wrong with him. He would light up any room. He has just a loveable personality, outgoing, such a good baby,” said Craig Holcomb, RJ’s father.

Holcomb said he and his family are incredibly appreciative for all of the love and support given to them by the community.

Money from the silent auction will be used for remaining medical bills.

Whatever is left over will be donated to the Children's Hospital pediatric cardiology unit to help other babies in RJ's memory.

Holcomb said he was amazed at the attention RJ’s story has gotten on social media, noting a few comments from residents from Australia, New Zealand, and Germany.

He believes RJ has touched the lives of millions across the world.

The silent auction raised $7,500.