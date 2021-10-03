Memorial planned for Jelani Day on Alabama A&M campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A memorial service for Alabama A&M graduate Jelani Day will be held on campus this week.

Day, whose remains were found in the Illinois River last month, was last seen alive on August 24. He was officially identified on September 23.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the service is planned for Wednesday, October 6 at 6:11 p.m. on A&M’s quad.

News 19 previously reported Day’s fraternity brothers had created an online petition calling investigations into Day’s death by both federal and state authorities.

The petition states:

Jelani is loved and represents the absolute best of our beloved fraternity; therefore, bringing those responsible for this heinous act to justice is not a request but a demand. The person(s) responsible for Jelani’s death is now walking our community free, and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice. The Nu Epsilon Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, Alabama A&M University