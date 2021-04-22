Memorial fund started in honor of Alabama super fan Luke ‘Fluffopotamus’ Ratliff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – In honor of one of its most popular superfans, the University of Alabama’s athletics program has started a memorial fund in honor of Luke Ratliff.

Through the Crimson Tide Foundation, the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund has been started to help future presidents of Crimson Chaos, the official student group of Alabama Athletics. Specifically, the fund will cover travel expenses to road games, in addition to merchandise for students and promotional giveaways.

Ratliff, better known online as “Fluffopotamus,” died April 2 from complications caused by COVID-19. The 23-year-old UA student was a big presence at Alabama basketball games, where he served as the president of the Crimson Chaos.

As part of the fund, the newly elected president of Crimson Chaos will also be presented a plaid jacket–a common outfit worn by Ratliff– as part of the Tide Tipoff preseason basketball event to wear at games. Additionally, a plaque will be posted on the seat Ratfliff held in Coleman Coliseum. The seat will be reserved for future presidents.

Those wishing to contribute to the Luke “Fluffopotamus” Ratliff Memorial Gift Fund can do so by clicking here.