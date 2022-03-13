HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’ve heard it before. Each day is a new adventure. Morning news anchor Melissa Riopka is about to start a new one. Her roots are deep at News 19.

Melissa interned in our newsroom in 1995 while she was in college. “That was the first and only time I ever ran prompter and that was for Steve Johnson during sports,” she said with a laugh. It was not one of her best moments. “It was operator error, that’s all I’ll say,” she said laughing, “and I was never asked to do it again.”

She came back for a second tour a few years later. “Kind of a full circle moment. This is where it started and where it’s ending,” she said. Her career path took her to several TV newsrooms before taking some time off. “The grandfather who raised me was sick. He had Alzheimer’s,” she told me, “My grandmother who raised me had cancer, I had a baby at home, so I took a year off and kinda spent that as a caregiver.”

She joined our morning team as a reporter in 2013. “Yep,” she said with a smile, “mornings seem to be what always pull me back.” A few years later, she moved to the early evening anchor desk. “Yeah, it was a lot of fun,” she said, “I was tickled.”

It was more of a normal life for her at the time. “It was,” she told me, “That gave me an opportunity to have a little bit more of a normal schedule that sort of matched up with my family a little bit. And of course, work with you. I worked with Greg a bit and the rest of the afternoon/evening team. And sleep in. That was nice.” She laughed.

But mornings called again. “At the time, my grandfather’s Alzheimer’s had gotten quite a bit worse. And I now had two children, not just one. And so, a lot of change,” she recalls, “I gratefully made the move because that allowed me, it sounds crazy but, get off work, drive to Cullman, do some caregiving, drive back to Huntsville, get the kiddos, and then still have a career. And so that’s what I did.”

But balancing work with family life and being a caregiver wasn’t easy. “You try to be everything to everybody at work and at home and you pay the price,” she told me, adding, “I say that from a place of privilege that I was able to work, that I was able to keep my career going, that I was able to be there with my grandfather when he died, when my grandmother developed Alzheimer’s, she was able to move in with us. I was able to keep working. I was able to pick up my kids from school. But make no mistake, it has been a rough couple of years to make that happen.”

Melissa’s taking a leap of faith into something outside television news. “I think it’s time to kinda do something that scares me a little bit, just a little bit of a change,” she told me. She’s going to work for the city of Huntsville. “I am really excited about this,” she said with a huge smile.

She’ll be working for parks and recreation. “I grew up driving from Cullman four times a week to swim for HSA at the Huntsville aquatic center because Cullman did not have an indoor pool and now a chance to work with that facility and all the other great facilities they have, it’s kinda cool,” she said.

It will hopefully be an even more normal life. “As Elsa would have it, I’m going into the unknown,” she said, “So, I don’t know if it’s going to be more normal or not, but I know it is a change.”

But in today’s world, isn’t running into the unknown kind of an everyday thing? “We are all doing it every day,” she said, “Yeah, yeah, we are.”