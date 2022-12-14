Megan Boswell’s trial date has been pushed back to February 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter had her trial date pushed back two years.

Megan Boswell had been set to face a jury trial in February 2023; however, in a court hearing Wednesday, her trial was delayed and set to Feb. 3, 2025.

A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom as Boswell appeared with her new legal counsel, who recently requested she be allowed to wear civilian clothes while in court. Her attorney, Gene Scott, requested the trial date change on Wednesday.

She will appear in court on April 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. for another hearing.

Boswell faces over a dozen charges, including two counts of felony murder, in connection to the death of Evelyn Boswell, who was reportedly last seen alive by family members in late 2019.

