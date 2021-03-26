Meeting Ashtyn Hiron’s Grandma Lyn from Australia

News 19 has some very loyal viewers. Ashtyn’s Grandma, Lyn Hiron, from Perth, Western Australia is one of them.

She watches the News 19 morning team almost every day, following along with the news and weather in Huntsville, Alabama. We checked in on her more than 11,000 miles away to see how things are going.

Lyn is a retired nurse and grandmother to 5. All of those grandchildren live in Perth except for Ashtyn; hence Lyn’s particular interest in the Rocket City.

It’s currently autumn in Australia. Lyn describes the weather conditions, the state of COVID-19, and some other fun facts about Perth.

Each week, Ashtyn will check in with Grandma Lyn and share it on News 19.

Do you have a question you would like to know about Australia or Ashtyn’s grandma?

Send an email to ashtyn.hiron@whnt.com.