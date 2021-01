HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s first baby of 2021 came into the world a little before 3 a.m.

Mae James Holdsbrooks was born at 2:51 a.m., Huntsville Hospital said Friday. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Mae James Holdbrooks (Photo provided by Huntsville Hospital)

Congratulations to her parents, Marah and Paul.