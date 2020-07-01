Medical company to invest $163 million in expansion of Auburn facility

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn-based medical company is investing more than $160 million in order to expand the production of key medical products used in the fight against COVID-19. The project will create 220 jobs in the Auburn area.

On Wednesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the expansion SiO2 Materials Science. The company is investing $163 million after securing a major contract with federal government to supply vials that support the COVID-19 vaccine effort.

“It is exciting to know that SiO2 will be directly involved in providing a product essential to addressing the COVID-19 crisis, which will impact not only Alabamians but the entire country,” Governor Ivey said. “This is a testament to the ingenuity of this great company and its growing Alabama workforce.”

The expansion will allow SiO2 to increase its production capacity to meet the U.S. government’s critical need for vials and syringes while maintaining the existing production needs of other customers, including pharmaceutical companies.

“We’re proud to have some of the world’s leading scientists and product developers working in our community,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “With the presence of these companies and Auburn University’s outstanding medical and engineering programs, we believe we’ll see significant growth in the biotech industry right here in Auburn. On top of that, the well-paying jobs created through this project will result in significant economic opportunities for our local businesses.”

As part of its growth project, SiO2 will expand its existing facility at 2250 Riley Street and will invest in a new molding facility at 2425 Innovation Drive, both located in the Auburn Technology Park West.

Construction is underway on the new facility. When completed, the 70,000-square-foot facility will increase the production capacity of SiO2’s injection molding operation.

Over the last 10 years, SiO2 has developed its patented vial platform. The product combines the benefits of both glass and plastic without drawbacks. It is a plastic container with a microscopic, pure glass coating on the inside, which makes it ideal for biological drugs and vaccines.

“There are problems with plastic, and there are problems with glass, and we resolve all of them,” SiO2 CEO Bobby Abrams said.

A key element of SiO2’s product is enhanced safety for healthcare providers and for patients, who are at a lower risk of adverse side effects. A combination of plastic and a microscopic layer of glass also means vials and syringes won’t break, shatter or crack. SiO2 ships its products worldwide.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said SiO2’s expansion project in Auburn will help ensure that the nation’s health authorities have an ample supply of vials and syringes to administer a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as it is developed. “Having a steady supply of SiO2’s innovative vials will represent a key strategic advantage for federal agencies wanting to act rapidly once a vaccine is available to counter the coronavirus,” he said.

“Many drug development and drug formulation innovations can be limited due to variables associated with traditional glass vials and syringes,” said Dr. Robert S. Langer, David H. Koch Institute professor at MIT and a company adviser. “The SiO2 vials and syringes eliminate these variables and allow drug development partners to bring their innovations to life.”

SiO2 is a privately-owned company based in Auburn, where it already has around 200 employees.