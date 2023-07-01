Used concrete asphalt airport empty runway with many braking marks, markings for landings and all navigation lights on

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A plane that landed at Huntsville International Airport (HSV) was delayed for two hours on the taxiway after a mechanical issue.

American Airlines Flight 5215 departed late from Ronald Regan Washington National Airport (DCA). The flight, which was meant to leave DCA at 8:33 p.m. on Friday, took off at 9:48 p.m. EDT.

The plane landed at HSV around 10:13 p.m. CDT, however, it did not arrive at its gate for another two hours.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the flight was delayed on the taxiway at HSV due to a nose-wheel issue.

This is not the first nose-wheel-related incident that happened this week, however. On Wednesday, June 28, a Delta plane made a “smooth emergency landing” at Charlotte International Airport after a nose-wheel malfunction.