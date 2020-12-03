Meat processing plant, butcher shop opens in Geraldine

GERALDINE, Ala. – DeKalb County residents have a new option to shop for locally-raised beef and to have their own meat processed.

The president and workers at the brand new D and S Quality Beef cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on the new facility on County Road 58 in the Geraldine community.

President Bobby Satterfield decided to open up shop because his family raises their own, high-quality beef, and also because the coronavirus has caused a backlog of processing.

“All over the state, all over the country, there’s a wait list and right now, we’re promising out in april may and june on our custom work, so it’s a lot of work out there. We know we process good meat and do it in a good quality way, so we’re really excited about it,” said Satterfield.

Hang time for customs is 14 days with a two day freeze time.

The plant is state inspected right now and will be federally inspected in January.