Meal program continues for Huntsville City students after school system learns of positive COVID-19 case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools (HCS) announced Tuesday that students will still be able to receive free meals after a person associated with Lakewood Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.



The school says when they learned of the positive test late Monday night the HCS Facilities team was sent to Lakewood to clean.

The HCS Health Services Department said that determined individuals set to be on campus Tuesday, including the staff responsible for the Summer Meal Service Program, were not exposed to the impacted person. The Summer Meal Service Program will continue on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



The meals are served from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children receive breakfasts and lunches served together. The school says Social distancing will be practiced. Students may walk or ride with their families to receive meals, according to HCS.

The school invites families to visit the district’s other meal service site at Chaffee Elementary located at 7900 Whittier Road.