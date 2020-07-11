McWane Science Center celebrates 22nd birthday and re-opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center is celebrating its re-opening and its 22nd birthday today.
A spokesperson for the center says there will not be any cake at this celebration but there will be lots of “hands-on, minds-on” activities including the Bed of Nails, Adventure Halls, and more. The center has also implemented new safety protocols upon opening:
- Everyone age 8 and over must wear a mask
- Masks recommended for children ages 3-7
- Social Distancing
- Hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes stations are placed throughout exhibit halls
- Special disinfecting and cleaning measures are being taken
The hours of operations are as followed:
- Closed Monday and Tuesday
- 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays
- Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit McWane.org.
