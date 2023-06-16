MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is in critical condition after the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office says he was shot in the head/face.

A spokesperson with the MSCO says on June 15, MCSO Deputies and Grant Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 2500 Block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near the Town of Grant.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head/face, lying in the front yard of the residence, according to MCSO.

The man was transported to the Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MSCO says the shooter in the case has been identified; however, the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed as of yet.

MSCO also says due to the ongoing investigation, names of the people involved are not being released. The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation