McDonald’s launches $500,000 scholarship fund for students at 47 HBCUs, including Alabama A&M

McDonald’s is giving back to students attending one of 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including one in north Alabama.

McDonald’s, in partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will award up to $15,000 to qualifying students for the next school year at TMCF-member colleges, including Alabama A&M.

Eligibility requirements include:

Be enrolled full-time as an undergraduate at a TMCF-member college during the 2020-21 school year

GPA of 3.0 or higher

Demonstrated leadership abilities

Demondstarted financial need

Be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident

Applicants will also need to submit a resume, their FAFSA, a transcript, as well as a short essay and video.

For more information and to apply, visit the TMCF website. Applications close August 3.