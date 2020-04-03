McDonald’s in Huntsville offering free coffee for first responders, healthcare professionals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jump start your morning or night with a free cup of coffee.

McDonald’s owner-operators want to thank the first responders and healthcare professionals for their unwavering dedication and service to their communities.

All McDonald’s in the Nashville, Bowling Green, Chattanooga, and Huntsville areas are participating.

They will provide a free any size hot or cold coffee for first responders and healthcare professionals through April 17th.

The offer is available to those in uniform or with an ID present.