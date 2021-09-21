McDonald’s franchisees across the Valley raise over $100,000 for local schools

(WHNT) — Owner-operators of McDonald’s restaurants across the Tennessee Valley teamed up to raise money for local schools for the first-annual ‘Fries for Supplies’ fundraiser.

The restaurants raised the money by donating 10% of their proceeds from all a la carte fry sales to local schools to show their appreciation for teachers and staff as they begin a new school year.

In four days, the franchisees were able to raise $168,450 for local schools.

The fundraiser began on August 16 and ended on August 20.